MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €54.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

MOR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($92.81).

MOR opened at €39.42 ($46.38) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €39.70 ($46.71) and a 1-year high of €102.90 ($121.06). The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of €44.94 and a 200-day moving average of €60.41.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

