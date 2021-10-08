MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.61

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

