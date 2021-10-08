Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MOTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Libertas Partners boosted their price objective on Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Motorpoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 401 ($5.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £320.17 million and a P/E ratio of 40.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.32.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

