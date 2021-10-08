Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) Insider Paul Dougas Buys 21,837 Shares

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) insider Paul Dougas purchased 21,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,093.20 ($7,923.71).

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Mount Gibson Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing of hematite iron ore in Australia. It operates in two segments, Extension Hill and Koolan Island. The company primarily holds interests the Extension Hill mine and Iron Hill deposit in the Mid-West region of Western Australia, and Shine iron ore project, as well as operates haulage of the ore via road and rail for export from the Geraldton Port.

