MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp boosted its position in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $43,183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MP Materials by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. 1,138,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73 and a beta of 4.34.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

