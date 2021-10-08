MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.