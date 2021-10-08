MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MTUAY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $134.70.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.