Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target increased by Truist from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE:MUR opened at $27.81 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

