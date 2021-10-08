MXC Price Reaches $0.0462 on Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One MXC coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $121.97 million and $27.61 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

