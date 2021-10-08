MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $192,854,281. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

ROKU stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.42. 34,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,351. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.52 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

