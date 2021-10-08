MYDA Advisors LLC Buys 187,000 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 667.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Global Ship Lease makes up 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Global Ship Lease worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $1,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 77,171.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 29,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.0% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 175,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSL. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $779.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.12. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

