MYDA Advisors LLC Buys 300,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.5% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 291.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 324,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,574,602. The firm has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of -87.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

