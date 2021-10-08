MYDA Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,477 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $3,680,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 519,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNTR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 156,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.88. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNTR. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

