MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $82,827,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 282.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 228.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 385,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,455,523. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

