MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.62% of TB SA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBSA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBSA remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

