MYDA Advisors LLC Raises Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.61. 438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,674.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,878. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

