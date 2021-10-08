MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 28,226 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,226 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $152,921.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048 over the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

