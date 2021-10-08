Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

MYE opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $744.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after buying an additional 272,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

