Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Up 5.7%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09. 537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 282,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 27.3% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,169,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 432.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

