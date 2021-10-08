Nano (NANO) Price Tops $5.35

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $5.35 or 0.00009929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $712.73 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,870.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.15 or 0.06621682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.28 or 0.00329088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $596.64 or 0.01107536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00099241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.77 or 0.00515623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.04 or 0.00341632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.21 or 0.00327098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

