NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Down 5.6%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.72 and last traded at $43.72. Approximately 6,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 529,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

