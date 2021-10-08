Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Naspers stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. Naspers has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

