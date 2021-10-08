Nasstar (LON:NASA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.35

Shares of Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.35 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £78.62 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.35.

Nasstar Company Profile (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

