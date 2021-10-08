National Bank Financial Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.85.

SLF opened at C$68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.85. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.59 and a twelve month high of C$68.91.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7399994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

