National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 518,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NBHC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

National Bank stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.33. 106,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,452. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 million. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.