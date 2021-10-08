Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

CIM opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

