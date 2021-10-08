Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

