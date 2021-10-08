Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 47,310 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Canon during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 25.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 7.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 84,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

