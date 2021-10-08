Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 70,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

