Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Arcosa worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 63.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

