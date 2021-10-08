Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $214.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average is $201.40. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

