Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 51,760 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

