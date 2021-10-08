Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 37,655 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,655 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of MT opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

