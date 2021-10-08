Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $88,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $218,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

