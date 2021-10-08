Naturgy Energy Group’s (GASNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

