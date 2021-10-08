Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 359,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Neenah has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.04 million, a P/E ratio of -220.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Neenah by 394.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Neenah by 47.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Neenah by 1,478.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Neenah by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Neenah by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

