Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKTR. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

