Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $7.87 on Friday. Nephros has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom Gwydir acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,031 shares in the company, valued at $84,276.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $65,295. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEPH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

