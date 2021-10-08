Nestree Trading 12.2% Higher This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $435,964.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,591.29 or 1.00004910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004912 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00536108 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

