Netcall plc (LON:NET) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.37 Per Share

Netcall plc (LON:NET) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NET opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £116.24 million and a P/E ratio of 67.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.44. Netcall has a 12-month low of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 89 ($1.16).

Get Netcall alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netcall from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.