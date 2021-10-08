Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $635.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,596. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $646.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.00. The company has a market capitalization of $281.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.84.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.