Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,093. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

