New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.22.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $33.26 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,750,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

