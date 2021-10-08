New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.37.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

