Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NRGOF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.