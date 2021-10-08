Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NRGOF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

