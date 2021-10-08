Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Incyte by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after buying an additional 57,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,219. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.