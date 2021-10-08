Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 5,510 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,931 shares of company stock worth $24,951,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,010. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.05 and its 200-day moving average is $252.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.43 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

