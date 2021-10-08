Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Takes $5.79 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 172,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 67.4% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 263,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,821. The stock has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.