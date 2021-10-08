NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.31

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.31 and traded as low as $17.34. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 410 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

