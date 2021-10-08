Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.13. 797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.93.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.