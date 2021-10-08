Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $259.66 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.61 and a 200-day moving average of $265.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.90.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

